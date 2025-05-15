Zombie apocalypse car stars in new motor vehicle series

Meet the owner of ‘zombie car’ and find out how his passion project became a public statement.

Shot’s TV has produced a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss.

In Motor Mania: Episode 1, we meet a garage owner who specialises in themed vehicles, we hear from Sheffield Simplex Company and we meet a car enthusiast who is ready for an apocalypse. You can tune in when the episode airs this Saturday 17 May at 7pm on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565.

Jay Barnard is the creator of ‘Zombie’ car, a vehicle designed to reflect his love for everything horror. The dark red car is covered in apocalyptic props and pipework, such as skulls, monsters, zombies and machinery.

“I built this purely for myself, my daily enjoyment. This is my daily (car to) take the kids to school in. I go to the shops and stuff.”

Jay is constantly thinking of new ideas for his design. He likes to go into old military scrapyards to find new items to add to his car.

“It’s very much marmite. Some people love it and some people hate it.(..) A lot of people are afraid of the unknown.

“I kind of take the negativity as a positive. It makes me want to do more crazy stuff to it. The haters are always going to hate. I just go as crazy as possible.

“I’ve had people tell me I shouldn’t be on the road. The biggest one is, is it legal to be on the road and all that stuff. On the other side, people stop and take pictures and talk to me and want to know more about it.”

