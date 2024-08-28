Yorkshire drivers ranked worst for risking safety and fines by not checking tyre condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research* conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has found that drivers in Yorkshire are the least likely to check the condition of their tyres across the entire country, resulting in a disproportionately high percentage of tyres being removed from cars in an illegal condition. A possible explanation is the cost of living crisis continuing to have an effect on families, resulting in an increased risk of fines, penalty points and MOT failures.

With the continued uncertainty surrounding the cost of living in the UK, new nationwide data has raised concerns that vital vehicle maintenance is being skipped by motorists more frequently, with Yorkshire ranking top of all UK regions for excessive and dangerous tyre wear.

This has resulted in an increased safety risk, as well as fines, penalty points and MOT failures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aforementioned study analysed data from a sample of more than 13,800 tyre changes and measured the proportion of tyres being changed due to tread depth being beyond the 1.6mm legal threshold. It asked managers from a selection of HiQ Tyres & Autocare stores to record the proportion of tyres replaced due to excessive wear.

Drivers should be more aware of the risks worn tyres pose

The study found that 66%1 of tyres in Yorkshire were removed from cars because of excessive wear, defined as being beyond the 1.6mm legal limit. This contrasts the national average of 36%, and figures as low as 17% and 21% in the South West and London respectively.

Yorkshire was a standout from the data collected, with the next nearest region being Scotland at 54%. In England, the East Midlands came in at 41%.

Ensuring safety on the road

HiQ is one of the leading tyre, car-servicing and MOT test franchises in the country. It operates more than 160 stores nationwide, and is backed by global tyre brand Goodyear, acting as its retail arm in the UK. Each store offers a full range of tyres and servicing for a wide variety of vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ reminds drivers to replace tyres before they reach the legal limit of 1.6mm. In extreme cases, driving with worn tyres can lead to prosecution for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

For cars and light commercial vehicles, this can result in a fine of up to £2,500 per tyre and three licence penalty points, according to the DVLA. If all four tyres are deemed dangerous, the fine could total £10,000, along with twelve licence points.

Regular tyre inspections and prompt repairs are therefore essential to mitigate these risks.

“There is concern that drivers are putting off crucial maintenance in Yorkshire,” explains Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland. “Our data unveiled a big difference between Yorkshire and the rest of the country when it comes to ensuring tyres are correctly maintained and changed in a timely manner. It’s crucial to everyone’s safety on the road that tyres are replaced at the recommended time. If you are unsure, visit a local HiQ store and speak to one of our tyre experts for fair advice.”

*Data from HiQ Tyres & Autocare Road Safety Survey 2024