A 36-year-old woman has been left with regret after travelling to Turkey for surgery to get the "Instagram look", urging others to do their research before going under the knife. Zara Edgar from Manchester spent thousands of pounds in search of the "perfect" tummy, boobs, bum and teeth.

The former bank clerk says the ultimate goal was to look good in her bikini - but now regrets her decision. Zara, who is now living on the West Indian island of Grenada, flew out to Turkey with husband Igel Edgar, 39, last year.

Igel also had tooth implants and veneers to improve his smile but is unhappy with the results.

Zara said: "I was trying to get that Instagram look, where everything is perfect. But I’d never do that now - it’s not worth it. Just accept yourself the way you are. I wish I had. I regret this so much.

"I feel so upset about it. I wanted to feel good in my bikini. Igel said I looked lovely before. I wish I’d believed him. My tummy feels like there’s metal inside. It makes me so unhappy. Igel’s implants were supposed to give him confidence, but he’s more worried now than ever.

Zara Edgar and her husband Igel

"I just want people to know not to do this, do as much research as you can. Don’t trust Instagram as a platform for finding surgery - everything looks good on there.

"It might be cheaper to go abroad than the UK but it’s much, much more important to care for your body than get anything cheap."

Zara and Igel, a construction worker, sold their house in Manchester and stopped off for their surgery en route to their new life in Grenada in November 2022. The couple say they paid for a deal with a clinic which the couple had found on Instagram.

This included the surgery and hotel stays for eleven nights, they said. Zara’s £6k surgery was done on the first day, and her £4,500 dental work four days later.

Zara said her stomach is still painful after the surgery

The couple added Igel’s dental work also cost £4,500 and they spent another £1,000 on food during their stay. Zara has no complaints about her boob increase, and says her teeth are bearable.

However, the former bank clerk says her stomach is still painful now and her bum isn’t the size she wants it to be. Zara added she contacted the company who told her the couple could come back as they have a 20-year guarantee.

The Turkish firm claim the couple paid less than £16,000 but would not confirm the total. They also claim the couple did not make their final payment but would not say how much was owed.

