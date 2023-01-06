Coronation Street fans will be disappointed as they can’t get their Friday soap fix as the show has been cancelled - but only temporarily. The UK’s longest running soap has been sacrificed in order to make way for coverage of the FA Cup.

The popular programme is usually shown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday but this week, ITV will air the third round of the FA Cup tie involving Manchester United v Everton at 7:30pm, the time the soap usually starts.

It’s the latest in a long line of recent disruptions. The schedules of both BBC and ITV descended into chaos as the two broadcasters aired most games of the recent World Cup held in Qatar.

And, this isn’t the only time over the next few days ITV programming will be disrupted due to football. Fans of Emmerdale will be relieved to hear that the soap will be shown at its usual 7pm slot, however Coronation Street will be cancelled for the second time on Monday (January 9) to make way for the third round FA Cup tie between Oxford v Arsenal at the Kassam Stadium.

It comes at a very inconvenient time for Coronation Street fans who will have to wait until Wednesday (January 11) to view the last scenes of a major storyline involving Griff, who has been spreading his racist views around Weatherfield.

In the most recent scenes, Max Turner, adopted son of long-term resident David Platt, was arrested for his involvement with Griff’s group. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how he copes with the aftermath of Griff’s actions.

Latest scenes saw Max arrested for his involvement with Griff’s gang