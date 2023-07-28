Where to see the Red Arrows this weekend - routes and timings for RAF display team
The Red Arrows have a packed weekend with a couple of performances across the UK - here’s where you can see them
The Red Arrows have a busy weekend with a couple of performances across the country this weekend. It is hoped that the RAF display team will be able to still go ahead with performances, after the Met Office has forecasted rain for most of the UK this weekend.
The crowd-pleasers attract millions of people each year as they make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. The Red Arrows are halfway through their 60 performances of their summer season, which includes displays both at home and overseas and includes the Blackpool Air show in August and previously a display at the British Grand Prix.
Red Arrows Red 1 pilot and Squadron Leader Tom Bould said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. On the RAF news page, Bould said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.
“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.
“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”
Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.
Red Arrows schedule July 28 - July 30
- RAF Coningsby Display - Friday, July 28
- RAF Waddington - RAF Marham transport flight - Saturday, July 29
- Old Buckenham Display - Saturday, July 29
- RAF Marham - Ireland - Saturday, July 29
- Ireland - RAF Waddington - Sunday, July 30
Exact route and timings for Red Arrows this weekend
The exact routes and timings for the Red Arrow display team have been released by Military Airshows. Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend:
Friday, July 28
- RAF Waddington - 2.52pm
- North Scarle - 2.54pm
- Marton - 2.55pm
- Langworth - 2.57pm
- Wragby - 2.58pm
- Horsington - 2.59pm
- RAF Coningsby Display - 3pm
- Boston - 3.23pm
- Burgh Le Marsh - 3.25pm
- Market Rasen - 3.30pm
- RAF Waddington - 3.32pm
Saturday, July 29
- RAF Waddington - 11.50am
- Metheringham 11.52am
- Spalding - 11.55am
- RAF Marham - 12pm
- RAF Marham - 2.03pm
- Kings Lynn - 2.05pm
- Harpley - 2.06pm
- Great Bircham - 2.07pm
- Hunstanton Flypast- 2.08pm
- Oversea - 2.10pm
- Wendling - 2.13pm
- Watton - 2.14pm
- Wattisfield - 2.17pm
- Diss - 2.18pm
- Burston - 2.19pm
- Buckenham Display - 2.20pm
- Hingham - 2.43pm
- Shipdham - 2.44pm
- RAF Marham - 2.47pm
Red Arrows transit to Ireland
- RAF Marham - 5.30pm
- Kings Lynn - 5.32pm
- Grafton Underwood - 5.39pm
- Long Buckby - 5.42pm
- Bishops Itchington - 5.44pm
- Pillerton Hersey - 5.45pm
- Newnham Bridge - 5.52pm
- Tywyn - 6.01pm
- Fir Boundary - 6.12pm
Sunday, July 30
- Fir Boundary - 5.38pm
- Porthmadog - 5.47pm
- Cynwyd - 5.51pm
- Wrexham - 5.54pm
- Kniveton - 6.02pm
- Kneesall - 6.06pm
- RAF Waddington - 6.09pm
Following the displays, the Red Arrows will not be back in action in the UK until the Blackpool Airshow on August, 12.