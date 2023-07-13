News you can trust since 1925
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

A host of games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog in July 2023, including the award winning co-op game It Takes Two. Sony have announced 15 games will be joining the PlayStation subscription service for the Extra and Premium tier subscribers.

The subscription service is split into three tiers with the Essential tier (£6.99 monthly) receiving a handful of free games each month. The other tiers include PlayStation Plus Extra (£10.99 monthly) and Premium (£13.49 monthly), which offer additional benefits to players, including access to even more free games.

Three further games will be joining the Classic Games Catalogue which will only be available to Premium members. The new games will be available to download from July 18.

The new additions to the PlayStation Plus catalogue is the award winning co-op game It Takes Two which was released in March 2021 and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. It Takes Two has won a number of awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.

