What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for Halloween 2022?

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have announced all the shows arriving just in time for Halloween.

It’s that time of the year again, the time to curl up on the sofa with your family, friends, a potential loved one… and sink your teeth into a cheesy slasher or a nail-biting fright.

Luckily Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have you covered. From the gruesome Netflix original docu-drama series, DAHMER - which has already taken the world by storm - to classic thrillers such as Hannibal.

Here’s a round-up of every flick coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022.

If your fascination with true crime is yet to peak, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) will be a welcome addition for those looking for a crime-related series binge.

Here’s the entire list of shows coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022:

Netflix

September

Phantom Pups (2022)

DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

October

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It! (Season 7 – Halloween Series)

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

28 Days Haunted (Season 1)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)

Wendell & Wild (2022)

November

Wednesday (Season 1)

1899 (2022)

Troll (2022)

Amazon Prime

October

Run Sweetheart Run (2020)

The Devil’s Hour (2022)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Hannibal (2001)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Unhuman (2022)

Disney+

October