The Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham has entered its final day, bringing to an end the four day event.

Several senior Conservatives have given talks at the conference, including business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and health secretary Therese Coffey.

The closing day will bring a speech from Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Liz Truss.

Here’s what we know about the speech and at what time we can expect to see the PM deliver it.

What time will Liz Truss give her speech?

It is expected that the speech will begin in front of Conservative party MPs, members and TV cameras between 10.30am and 11am.

This is the time listed in the Agenda for the conference and will be the last event of the 2022 Conservative Party Conference.

Will there be a full house for the speech?

Although hard to confirm before it begins, it is expected that many MPs and party members will be unable to attend Liz Truss’ speech due to needing to leave the conference early as a result of train strikes taking place across the country today.

What can we expect from the speech?

The conference has been in many ways overshadowed by the events of the last few days and weeks, not least the PMs u-turn on plans to scrap the top rate of income tax - a decision which disappointed some senior Conservatives including home secretary Suella Braverman.

The Prime Minister is expected to use her conference closing speech to outline why any disruption caused by her economic policies will be worth it.

It is also expected that she will reaffirm the importance of growing the economy rather than have a focus of redistributing wealth across the country.

Ms. Truss will use her speech to try and move the country towards economic growth.

She will say: "We have huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it.

"To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time."