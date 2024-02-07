Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers were ‘forced to wade in to the water to reach him’, and had to borrow kayaks from members of the public – ‘so they could complete their checks on the car’.

A spokesperson said: “A motorist who drove into flood waters while over the legal alcohol limit has been sentenced. James Doyle misjudged the road in North Bersted Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

“Doyle, 57, of Fir Tree Way, Bognor, admitted drink-driving after he was found to be more than three times the legal alcohol limit.”

Driving while intoxicated is ‘one of the main reasons’ why people are killed or seriously injured on the roads, police said.

A spokesperson added: "The court heard that police were called at 9.30am on November 15, 2023 to his car stuck in flood waters. The officers waded through the water in order to conduct a breath test on Doyle, who provided a positive roadside breath test.

"He was arrested and taken to custody, where he provided a sample of 120 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 12, 2023 and admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 5.

"He was also disqualified from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay a total of £239,” a police spokesperson added. "Sussex Police officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.”