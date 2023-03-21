Vera star Kenny Doughty has left the long-running ITV show after eight years. The actor - who plays DS Aiden Healy - announced his departure from the show in a heartwarming social media statement.

The post reads: “After 8 years & 35 Vera films I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera. I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.

“And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show.”

Most Popular

Doughty has previously sent fans into a frenzy with a post uploaded to Instagram on March 2. The actor posted a collection of photos of his time on the show alongside the caption ‘Thank you for the memories Xx’.

Viewers are ‘gutted’ with Doughty’s announcement with one user replying: “Who is going to put Vera’s shoe covers on?.” Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies also weighed in on Doughty’s departure, writing: “Oh Mate. Congratulations. You’ve been wonderful. Here’s to the future xx.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad