Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People - how to watch four part Channel 5 series

Dan Walker will front a new four-part Channel 5 series on Britain’s missing people

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 21:04 BST- 2 min read

Dan Walker will present a new four-part series called Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People on Channel 5. The new live show will air weekly focusing on some of the biggest missing person’s cases across the UK.

The synopsis for the show reads: “Every 90 seconds someone is reported missing in the UK. In this series Dan Walker investigates those who’ve gone missing, seeking answers to the mysteries.”

The four part series will feature appeals for information and will also provide updates on recent cases in which people have returned as well as updates on unsolved cases.

Dan Walker took to Twitter to share his excitement over the new show, alongside a preview in which Walker features, he said: “Really looking to the first episode of #Vanished on @channel5_tv tomorrow”.

    In the video posted to social media, Dan said: “Every 90 seconds someone disappears. WE’re searching for answers, and asking can you help? Join me, Dan Walker, as we hear from four families who are desperately trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones. Vanished, the hunt for Britain’s missing people, live Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5”.

    This comes after the special episode of Vanished that revolved around the tragic case of Nicola Bulley aired on Channel 5. Dan Walker said: “The tragic case of Nicola Bulley highlighted the desperate situation that the families of missing persons find themselves in.

    “It also showed us the importance of responsible journalism and brought into focus the role the public can play during a live investigation. We want Vanished to assist the police and also support the families and loved ones of some of the thousands of people who go missing every year.”

    So, how can you watch Vanished? Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

    BBC Breakfast host and sports journalist Dan Walker studied history at Sheffield University, then took an MA in journalism there.
    How to watch Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People

    The show will premiere on Channel 5 on Thursday, March 30 at 9pm. It will also be available on Channel 5 HD, as well as Channel 5+1 at 10pm. The following three episodes will premiere every week.

