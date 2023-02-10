Dozens of value items in UK supermarkets saw a price rise in January, at a time when household budgets are tighter than ever thanks to rising food inflation.

According to NationalWorld’s exclusive supermarket price tracker , a total of 152 of value-priced food and drink items have gone up 80% on their budget brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tracker revealed on Thursday (February 9) that daily food items such as cheese and potatoessaw their prices increase between the start of January and the start of February at five major supermarkets, although some stores raised prices on a larger portion of their range than others.

The tracker, which has been running since April last year, includes more than 790 products from supermarket value ranges such as Asda Just Essentials, Aldi Everyday Essentials, Morrisons Savers, and a range of so-called tertiary brands at Tesco and Sainsbury’s which have recently replaced Tesco Value and Sainsbury’s Basics.

Most Popular

So which retailer is inflicting the highest price increases on customers in the past month? The full list below shows the affected prices at each supermarket between January 4 and February 6.

Aldi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyday Essentials Oranges 5 Pack – was 60p, now 80p, rise of 33%

Everyday Essentials Plums 400g – was 79p now 89p, rise of 13%. Back in April the price was 59p, and has since been 62p then 69p then 75p.

Everyday Essentials Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114g – was 49p now 55p, rise of 12%

Everyday Essentials Easy Peelers 600g – was 89p now 99p, rise of 11%. Had been 69p last April before rising to 72p then 75p.

Everyday Essentials Lemons 4 Pack – was 50p, now 55p, rise of 10%. Had previously been 54p before dropping to 50p in June.

Everyday Essentials Potatoes 2.5kg – was £1.05 now £1.15, rise of 10%. Had been 89p in April before rising to 99p in September then £1.05 in October.

Everyday Essentials Jumbo Kitchen Towel 1 Pack – was £1.09 now £1.19, rise of 9%. Had been 99p previously.

Everyday Essentials Dark chocolate 100g – was 33p, now 36p, rise of 9%.

Everyday Essentials White chocolate 100g – was 33p, now 36p, rise of 9%.

Everyday Essentials Thin & Crispy Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314g – was 69p now 75p, rise of 9%. Had been 66p between April and November.

Everyday Essentials Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 314g – was 69p now 75p, rise of 9%. Had been 66p between April and November.

Everyday Essentials Mushrooms 650g – was £1.45 now £1.55, rise of 7%. Had been £1.30 between May and November.

Everyday Essentials Mature white cheddar 900g – was £4.29 now £4.55, rise of 6%. Started at £3.99 in April before rising to £4.19 in November and then £4.29.

Everyday Essentials Mild white cheddar 900g – was £4.29 now £4.55, rise of 6%. Started at £3.99 in April before rising to £4.19 in November and then £4.29.

Everyday Essentials 4 Salmon Fillets Typically 0.4kg – was £4.20 now £4.40, rise of 5%.

Everyday Essentials Grated Mozzarella 500g – was £2.50 now £2.60, rise of 4%. Had been £2.49 before dropping to £2.40.

Everyday Essentials Grated Cheddar 500g – was £2.50 now £2.60, rise of 4%. Had been £2.49 before dropping to £2.40.

Everyday Essentials Baked beans in tomato juice 420g – was 26p now 27p, rise of 4%. Was 22p between April and August.

Everyday Essentials Smoked Back Bacon 300g – was £1.35, now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 between April and October.

Everyday Essentials Unsmoked back bacon 300g – was £1.35, now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 between April and October.

Everyday Essentials Everyday Essentials Carrots 1.5kg – 58p up to 60p, rise of 3%. Previously fluctuated between 44p, 45p and 49p.

Everyday Essentials Everyday Essentials Parsnips 500g – was 49p now 50p, rise of 2%. Had been 39p between April and July.

Asda

Just Essentials Sliced Carrots 300g – was 23p now 34p, rise of 48%. Was 20p in April.

Just Essentials vanilla soft scoop ice cream 2L – was £1.02, now £1.23, rise of 21%. Had been 95p in April and May.

Just Essentials Raspberries 150g – was £1.69 now £2, rise of 18%. Was £1.49 between May and September.

Just Essentials Pears 500g – was 60p now 70p, rise of 17%. Had been 45p lat year.

Just Essentials Round Lettuce – was 50p now 58p, rise of 16%. Had been 42p in April then 45p from June.

Just Essentials Strawberries 227g – was £1.29 now £1.49, rise of 16%. Had been £1.19 until October.

Just Essentials Oranges 5pk – was 70p now 80p, rise of 14%.Had been 60p last year.

Just Essentials chicken paste 75g – was 28p now 32p, rise of 14%. Had been 25p between April and May.

Just Essentials muesli 1kg – was £1.23 now £1.40, rise of 14%. Had been £1.20 between April and August.

Just Essentials Mashed Potato 400g – was 71p now 80p, rise of 13%. Had been 69p between June and August.

Just Essentials Plums 400g – was 79p now 89p, rise of 13%. Was 59p before rising to 62p, 65p, 68p then 75p during last year.

Just Essentials Easy Peelers 600g – was 89p now £1, rise of 12%. Had been 72p then 75p.

Just Essentials Cheese & Ham Snack Pizza 114g – was 49p now 55p, rise of 12%.

Just Essentials Cheese & Tomato Snack Pizza 114g – was 49p now 55p, rise of 12%

Just Essentials Green Beans 240g – was 90p now £1, rise of 11%. Started at 75p last April before rising to 84p until October.

Just Essentials Gala Apples 6pk – was 90p now £1, rise of 11%.

ASDA Farm Stores Seedless Grapes 500g – was £1.35 now £1.50, rise of 11%. Had been £1.06 then £1.09 then £1.27 last year.

Just Essentials Cherry Tomatoes 250g – was 59p now 65p, rise of 10%. Had been 48p then 50p.

Just Essentials Lemons 4pk – was 50p now 55p, rise of 10%.

Just Essentials Dark Chocolate Bar 100g – was 33p now 36p, rise of 9%.

Just Essentials Milk Chocolate Bar 100g – was 33p now 36p, rise of 9%.

Just Essentials White Potatoes 2.5k – was £1.15 now £1.25, rise of 9%. Had been 91p in April before rising to 99p then £1.09.

Just Essentials Pork Belly Slices (Typically 750G) – was £4.41 now £4.73, rise of 7% (the size of the product has changed, and the new price is based on the current price per gram applied to the old size). Previously rose from £3.35 to £3.63 to £3.85 then £4.19.

Just Essentials mature white cheddar 825g – was £3.95 now £4.20, rise of 6%. Had been £3.35 then £3.63 and £3.85.

Just Essentials mild white cheddar 825g – was £3.95 now £4.20, rise of 6%. Had been £3.35 then £3.63 and £3.85.

Just Essentials red leicester 825g – was £3.95 now £4.20, rise of 6%. Had been £3.65 then £3.75 and £3.85.

Just Essentials Cheese & Tomato Pizza 300g – was 99p now £1.05, rise of 6%.

Just Essentials Cooking Bacon – was 85p now 90p, rise of 6%. Was previously 75p between April and November.

Just Essentials Stewed Steak 392G – was £1.75 now £1.85, rise of 6%. Had been £1.59 last year.

Just Essentials Sardines in Tomato Sauce 120g – was 37p now 39p, rise of 5%. Had been 34p between April and September.

Just Essentials Pepperoni Pizza 292g – was £1.20, now £1.25, rise of 4%.

Just Essentials Smoked Back Bacon 300g – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 until October.

Just Essentials Unsmoked Back Bacon 300g – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 until October.

Just Essentials Avocados 4pk – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.19 in April then £1.35 between July and September.

Just Essentials Corned Beef 340g – was £1.85 now £1.90, rise of 3%. Had been £1.55 in April and rose to £1.75 in June.

Just Essentials 8 Fruit Flavoured Ice Lollies 8x35 – was 83p now 85p, rise of 2%. Had been 75p until June.

Just Essentials Blueberries 125g – was 99p now £1, rise of 1%. Was 89p last year.

Morrisons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons Savers Toilet Rolls 6 per pack – was £1.39 now £2.50, rise of 79%. It had been £1.50 however before going on promotion to £1.39.

Morrisons Savers 18 Toilet Rolls 18 per pack – was £3.79 now £4.10. It was £4.10 in November however before going on promotion.

Morrisons Savers Garlic Baguette 170g – was 35p now 37p, rise of 6%.

Morrisons Savers Grated Italian Style Hard Cheese 120g – was £1.70 now £1.79, rise of 5%.

A customer shops for food items inside a Tesco supermarket store in east London on January 10, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sainsbury’s

J. James & Family pollock white fish steaks 520g – was £1.60 now £3.25. It had however been £3.25 in November before going on a promotion.

Lovett’s dark chocolate 100g – was 33p now 45p, rise of 36%. Had been 30p until July.

Lovett’s milk chocolate 100g – was 33p now 45p, rise of 36%. Had been 30p until July.

Lovett’s white chocolate 100g – was 33p now 45p, rise of 36%. Had been 30p until July.

Mary Ann’s Dairy low fat natural yoghurt 500g – was 45p now 60p, rise of 33%.

Stamford Street 1.5kg chips – was £1.25 now £1.49, rise of 19%. Last year they were 90p then 99p and £1.09.

Stamford Street Food Company Houmous 200g – was 69p now 79p, rise of 14%

Hubbard’s Foodstore sweet and sour sauce 500g – was 69p now 79p, rise of 14%. Previously had been 55p then 69p.

Stamford Street fish fingers x 10 250g – was 80p now 90p, rise of 13%. Had been 69p last April.

J. James & Family breaded fresh British chicken goujons 270g – was £1.79 now £.99, rise of 11%. Had been £1.49 before rising to £1.60 then £1.69 last year.

J. James & Family British breaded cooked ham slices x 12 300g – was £1.59 now £1.75, rise of 10%. Had been £1.49 last April.

J. James & Family cooked ham slice x 12 300g – was £1.59 now £1.75, rise of 10%. Had been £1.49 last April.

Hubbard’s Foodstore vegetable soup 400g – was 50p now 55p, rise of 10%. Had been 40p then 45p then 49p last year.

J. James & Family british cooked ham slices 400g – was £2.12 now £2.33, rise of 10%. Had been £1.99 last April.

J. James & Family british breaded cooked ham slices x 5 120g – was 64p now 70, rise of 9%. Had been 60p last April.

J. James & Family british cooked ham slices x 5 120g – was 64p now 70p, rise of 9%. Had been 60p last April.

J. James & Family unsmoked small gammon joint 700g – was £2.80 now £3.03, rise of 8%. Had been £3.06 until October, however (this product has changed size, and and the new price is based on the current price per gram applied to the old size).

Hubbard’s Foodstore tomato ketchup 460g – was 49p now 53p, rise of 8%. Had been 44p then 46p last year.

Lovett’s Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits, 300g – was 55p, now 59p, rise of 7%. Had been 49p last year.

Hubbard’s Foodstore custard 385g – was 42p now 45p, rise of 7%. Had been 32p last April before rising to 35p then 38p.

Mary Ann’s Dairy mozzarella 125g – was 65p now 69p, rise of 6%. Had been 43p, 45p, 49p then 55p last year.

Mary Ann’s Dairy mature cheddar cheese 900g – was £4.29 now £4.55, rise of 6%. Had been £3.99 then £4.19 during the course of last year.

Mary Ann’s Dairy mild cheddar 900g – was £4.29 now £4.55, rise of 6%. Had been £3.99 then £4.09 during the course of last year.

Mary Ann’s Dairy Mature Cheddar Cheese 600g – was £2.86 now £3.03, rise of 6%. Had been £2.66 then £2.79 last year.

Mary Ann’s Dairy mild cheddar 600g – was £2.86 now £3.03, rise of 6%. Had been £2.66 then £2.73 last year.

Mary Ann’s Dairy Grated Cheddar Cheese 500g – was £2.50 now £2.60, rise of 4%. Had been £2.49 then £2.25 then £2.40 last year.

Hubbard’s Foodstore baked beans in tomato sauce 400g – was 25p now 26p, rise of 4%. Was 21p between January and September.

Hubbard’s Foodstore mixed fruit 500g – was £1.25 now £1.30, rise of 4%. Had been £1.10 in April.

Mary Ann’s Dairy Grated Mozzarella 500g – was £2.50 now £2.60, rise of 4%.

J. James & Family Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300g – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 in October.

Hubbard’s Foodstore crunchy peanut butter 340g – was £1.15 now £1.19, rise of 3%. Last year increased from 89p to 99p to £1.09.

J. James & Family smoked back bacon x 8 200g – was 90p now 93p, rise of 3%. Previously was 83p. (This product has changed size, and and the new price is based on the current price per gram applied to the old size)

J. James & Family unsmoked back bacon x 8 200g – was 90p now 93p, rise of 3%. Previously was 83p. (This product has changed size, and and the new price is based on the current price per gram applied to the old size)

Hubbard’s Foodstore canned potatoes 540g – was 36p now 37p, rise of 3%. Had been 32p between April and November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco

Ms Molly’s Chocolate Layered Dessert 100G – was 49p now 65p, rise of 33%.

Ms Molly’s Toffee Layered Dessert 100G – was 49p now 65p, rise of 33%.

Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Nectarines – was 99p now £1.29, rise of 30%. Had been £1.39 in June before dropping to 95p.

Ms Molly’s Vanilla ice cream 2 litre – was £1.02 now £1.23, rise of 21%. Had been 99p between April and June.

Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry 392G – was £1.26 now £1.49, rise of 18%. Had been £1.19 last April.

Ms Molly’s Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G – was £1.15 now £1.35, rise of 17%.

Stockwell & Co Pickled Onion 440G – was 59p now 69p, rise of 17%. Had been 49p then 55p last year.

Woodside Farms 8 Pork Sausages 454G – was £1.20 now £1.40, rise of 17%. Last year rose from 80p to 83p to £1.

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G – was 86p now £1, rise of 16%.

Hearty Food Co. Tomato & Herb Pasta Sauce 440G – was 66p now 75p, rise of 14%. Last year rose from 39p to 57p.

Hearty food co sweet and sour sauce 440g – was 66p now 75p, rise of 14%. Last year rose from 55p to 61p.

Growers Harvest Orange Juice With Bits 1L – was 75p now 85p, rise of 13%.

Hearty Food Co. Toad In The Hole 300G – was 75p now 85p, rise of 13%.

Hearty Food Co. Mac ‘N’ Cheese 400G – was 75p now 85p, rise of 13%. Had been 69p in April and May last year.

Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G– was 75p now 85p, rise of 13%. Had been 69p in May last year.

Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack – was 79p now 89p, rise of 13%.

Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G – was 79p rise of 89p, rise of 13%. Had been 59p then 69 plast year.

Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G – was 49p now 55p, rise of 12%.

Eastman’s cooked ham 30 slices 400g – was £1.69 now £1.89, rise of 12%. Had been £1.59 in April.

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G – was £1.69 now £1.89, rise of 12%. Had been £1.59 in April.

Suntrail Farms Soft Citrus Pack 600G – was 89p now 99p, rise of 11%. Last year the price rose from 69p to 72p to 75p.

Eastmans Coleslaw 500G – was 82p now 91p, rise of 11%. Last year it had cost 66p then 74p.

Stockwell & Co Chilli Con Carne 392G – was £1.46 now £1.62, rise of 11%. Had previously been £1.32 then £1.36.

Eastman’s Chicken Roll Slices 250G – was £1.12 now £1.24, rise of 11%. Had been £1.06 between April and June.

Redmere Farms Beetroot 500G – was 59p now 65p, rise of 10%. Had previously been 85p, however.

H. W. Nevills Pain Au Chocolat 8 Pack – was £1.05, now £1.15, rise of 10%. Had been 95p last year.

Ms Molly’s Plain Chocolate Bar 100G – was 33p now 36p, rise of 9%. Had been 30p until August.

Ms Molly’s Flapjack Traybake 360G – was £1.10 now £1.20, rise of 9%. Had been £1 until October.

Stockwell and co tomato ketchup 540g – was 57p now 62p, rise of 9%. Last year rose from 51p to 52p then 54p.

Hearty Food Co. Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G – was 69p now 75p, rise of 9%. Had been 66p last year.

Hearty Food Co. Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G – was 69p now 75p, rise of 9%. Had fluctuated between 66p and 69p last year.

Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Joint 1kg - was £3.50 now £3.79, rise of 8%. Was £3.40 last year.

Hearty Food Co. Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 250G – was £1.12 now £1.21, rise of 8%. Had been £1.04 in April.

Woodside Farms Streaky Bacon 275G – was £1.25 now £1.35, rise of 8%.

Creamfields Greek Style Natural yoghurt 500G – was 79p now 85p, rise of 8%. Last year rose from 49p to 55p, 59p, 65p then 75p.

Creamfields Fat Free Greek Style Natural yoghurt 500G – was 79p now 85p, rise of 8%. Last year rose from 55p to 59p, 65p then 69p.

Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G – was 79p now 85p, rise of 8%. Last year rose from 69p to 75p.

Grower’s harvest tomato passata 500g – was 42p now 45p, rise of 7%. Had been 39p last year.

Hearty Food Co. Chicken & Mushroom Flavoured Noodles 70G – was 43p now 46p, rise of 7%. Last year rose from 35p to 38p.

Hearty Food Co. Spicy Curry Flavoured Noodles 70G – was 43p now 46p, rise of 7%. Last year rose from 35p to 38p.

Creamfields mozzarella 210g – was 65p now 69p, rise of 6%. Last year rose from 43p to 45p, 49p then 55p.

H.W. Nevill’s Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack – was 65p now 69p, rise of 6%. Last year rose from 49p to 59p.

Stockwell and co vegetable soup 400g – was 54p now 57p, rise of 6%. Had been 39p until August then 49p.

H.W Nevills 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wrap – was 85p now 89p, rise of 5%.

H.W Nevills 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps – was 85p now 89p, rise of 5%. Had been 79 in April.

Redmere Farms Red Onion 1Kg – was 72p now 75p, rise of 4%.

Creamfields Grated Cheddar 500g – was £2.50 now £2.60, rise of 4%.

Woodside Farms Smoked Back Bacon 300g – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 last year.

Woodside Farms Unsmoked Back Bacon 300g – was £1.35 now £1.40, rise of 4%. Had been £1.25 last year.

Willow Farm Chicken Thighs 900G - 1.2Kg – was £2.72 now £2.82, rise of 4%. Last year increased from £1.94 to £2.09, £2.19, £2.30, £2.36, £2.47 then £2.61.

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G – was 82p now 85p, rise of 4%. Had been 69p in April before rising to 77p then 82p.

Nightingale Farms Cherry Tomatoes 250G – was 57p now 59p, rise of 4%.

Stockwell & Co crunchy peanut butter 340g – was £1.15 now £1.19, rise of 3%. Last year increased from 89p to 99p then £1.09.

Willow Farm Whole Chicken 1.2Kg - 1.6Kg – was £3.47 now £3.56, rise of 3%. Last year went from £2.89 to £3.08 then £3.27.

Willow Farm Chicken Drumsticks 900g - 1.2Kg – was £2.57 now £2.61, rise of 2%. Last year rose from £1,73 to £1.88, £1.98, £2.19 then £2.36.