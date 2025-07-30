UK holidaymakers snap 52 photos per day - but rarely share them

The average UK holidaymaker snaps 52 photos per day | Pexels / Clem Onojeghuo

The average UK holidaymaker snaps 52 photos per day - yet most of that content never makes it to their social feeds.

Common frustrations include strangers in the background (32 per cent), bad lighting (31 per cent) and people blinking (30 per cent).

In fact, nearly a fifth (19 per cent) even admitted to having an argument over a badly taken photo.

As a result, 47 per cent rely only on themselves, and an equal 47 per cent on their partners, to get the shot, with just seven per cent trusting strangers.

The poll, of 2,000 adults, found the top must-get moments include famous sights (63 per cent), golden hour (51 per cent) and beach pictures (44 per cent).

Getting these perfect snaps has become as essential as packing suncream yet capturing them still sparks stress, arguments and multiple retakes.

The research was commissioned by Samsung, to highlight the launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip7 phone, with Generative Edit features powered by Galaxy AI.

Annika Bizon, from the tech giant, said: “We all know the stress of trying to capture the perfect holiday photo, the retakes, the lighting struggles, the awkward moments asking a stranger for help.”

The study also found nearly a quarter (23 per cent) admitted to giving up altogether when asking others to “take another one”, if they don’t get the shot right in two takes.

One in three confessed to avoiding photos so they don’t have to ask someone to take them, and 85 per cent say a phone that could frame the perfect hands-free selfie would be a game-changer.

Annika Bizon, from Samsung, added: “With the Galaxy Z Flip7, we’ve taken those pain points and flipped them.

“This is a phone that lets you shoot freely, hands-free and from any angle, so you can stay in the moment and still get the shot."

Top 10 photo-taking frustrations experienced on holiday:

1. Crowds/strangers in background (32 per cent)

2. Bad lighting (31 per cent)

3. People blinking / looking away (30 per cent)

4. Unflattering angles (30 per cent)

5. Photo doesn’t match how it looked in real life (24 per cent)

6. Too many similar photos to choose from (23 per cent)

7. Person taking the photo doesn’t do a good job (18 per cent)

8. Pressure to get the “perfect” shot (18 per cent)

9. Can’t fit everyone in the shot (18 per cent)

10. Reflections or smudges on the camera lens (18 per cent)