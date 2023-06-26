As the UK continues to experience summer weather with the Met Office predicting another heatwave for July, more Brits will be looking to spend time outdoors. There are few things better than enjoying the sunshine in your own back garden, but it can wreak havoc on your lawn.

Whether you’re entertaining in the garden, or not, your lawn will need extra love this summer and scorching temperatures continue to soar. Steven Taylor, technical expert at Greenthumb reveals the top three tips to keep lawns healthy during the heatwave. He said: “Although we’ve all been dreaming of a heatwave for seemingly months on end, the extra summer sun can bring some disastrous effects to your garden.”

A combination of extreme heat and lack of rain can stop your lawn growing, making it turn brown and appear patchy and worn… Not the ideal summer BBQ location. Anyone with a garden needs to ensure they take extra care of their lawn during these extremely warm temperatures, especially when it’s such an intense heatwave.

So, what are the expert tips for making sure your lawn stays in top shape this summer? Here’s the best advice from the experts.

Mow your lawn correctly

Steven Taylor at Greenthumb says that it’s imperative to mow your lawn correctly to keep it healthy, saying: “My first tip to keep your lawn healthy this summer is to ensure you’re mowing your lawn correctly. If the grass is dry and not growing, do not mow it as this can weaken the grass and make it more vulnerable.

“If, however, there is some growth or tufts growing here and there, then only trim the tops of the leaf. Try and keep the height to 50mm (2”) from the ground. This will help to protect the soil, keep it cool and ultimately help when the rains come.”

Water Water Water

Another tip Taylor says may be obvious but is even more important in hot weather, is making sure your grass is watered. Taylor says: “Next up is the seemingly obvious one, but even more important during a heatwave… Water, water, water. A consistent and well-thought-out watering plan will keep your garden looking luscious in the summer months, meaning you can enjoy the sun in your garden as much as you want.

“Harvesting rainwater or ‘grey’ water is the most sustainable way to protect your garden without undue demand on limited resources. And I’d recommend watering your lawn for 20 minutes at a time early in the morning or late in the evening, as the temperature is generally cooler, and the water is less likely to evaporate. If you do use a sprinkler, then a timer will ensure you water consistently and much more efficiently than by hand.

“But, if we do experience rain, collecting rainwater in butts or outdoor pots and cans is a great way to be more environmentally friendly, as is reusing dishwater rather than letting it go down the sink. Although this may seem like a lot of work, watering costs far less than reseeding or, in the worst-case scenario, having to replace a lawn which has died of thirst – so I’d recommend taking the time to consider your watering plan and catch rainwater when you can.”

Stay on top of lawn maintenance

“Finally, you need to stay on top of things. The hot weather can bring a whole host of problems for your garden including weeds, pests and even lawn disease. Keep a close eye on how your garden looks and ensure you’re consistently de-weeding and caring for your lawn.

