The draw has now officially been made for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages, including the group of oppositions that England, Scotland and Wales will take on as they hope to reach the finals of the competition. The European Football Championship will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

The Three Lions suffered heartbreak in the last Euros - the delayed Euro 2020 - as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s side will be eager to go one step better and win the prestigious trophy at Germany 2024, but first, they must get through the qualifying phase.

As must Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland f they want to have the chance of being dark horses in the competition. Here’s how the draw unfolded.

What group are England in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

England’s group for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages has now been drawn.

England have been drawn in Group C and they will match up with Italy in a Euro 2020 final reunion. They will also take on the other following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Italy

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

What group are Scotland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Scotland have been drawn in Group A and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Spain

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

What group are Wales in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Wales have been drawn in Group D and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Croatia

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

What group are Northern Ireland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group H and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

San Marino

The full UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw - all groups

Group A:

Spain

Scotland

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

Group B:

Netherlands

France

Republic of Ireland

Greece

Gibraltar

Group C:

Italy

England

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

Group D:

Croatia

Wales

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

Group E:

Poland

Czechia

Albania

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group F:

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group G:

Hungary

Serbia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group H:

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland

San Marino

Group I:

Switzerland

Israel

Romania

Kosovo

Belarus

Andorra

Group J:

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Iceland

Luxembourg

Slovakia

Liechtenstein

What were the Pots for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

UNL POT

Netherlands

Croatia

Spain

Italy

POT 1

Denmark

Portugal

Belgium

Hungary

Switzerland

Poland

POT 2

France

Austria

Czech Republic

England

Wales

Israel

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serbia

Scotland

Finland

POT 3

Ukraine

Iceland

Norway

Slovenia

Republic of Ireland

Albania

Montenegro

Romania

Sweden

Armenia

POT 4

Georgia

Greece

Turkey

Kazakhstan

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

Kosovo

Bulgaria

Faroe Islands

North Macedonia

POT 5

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Cyprus

Belarus

Lithuania

Gibraltar

Estonia

Latvia

Moldova

Malta

POT 6