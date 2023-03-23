Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has announced his wife, Paris Fury is pregnant and says it is ‘fantastic news to cheer me up’, as he took to Instagram to confirm she is expecting their seventh child.

Fury shared the news with his 5.8 million followers via Instagram stories, as he shared a sweet picture of the two enjoying a date night. In the post, he said: “All is not lost! I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife. God is good.” He added: “What a woman” and “Seventh incoming”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current WBC heavyweight champion already has six children with his wife. Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and baby Athena who was born prematurely in August 2021.

Most Popular

Last April, Fury said his children won’t go to school beyond the age of 11-years-old due to tradition. Paris said: "We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way," she said. "We’ve just brought the tradition into the 21st century.

“Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her friends were leaving. Her tutor is going to keep her up to date with all of her tests. She will also be having piano lessons."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad