If you’re a keen traveller but often find yourself underwhelmed when visiting the ‘must-see landmarks’ when on a trip away - then you’re not alone. Whether you spent a fortune to visit a particular attraction, or you’ve travelled hours to see a ‘renowned’ monument, sometimes you can be left disappointed if it doesn’t live up to the hype.

New research has shown which landmarks across the world receive the most complaints on Tripadvisor. The data has rounded up the most controversial tourist attractions you might decide to avoid on your travels this summer.

Digital travel company iVisa gathered data on the most famous landmarks in the world from the Boutique Adventurer and Aquate Travel. Then they looked at the Tripadvisor reviews for each monument and calculated the percentage of excellent, very good, average, poor and terrible reviews overall.

At the top sat the Palace of Versailles in France. When we checked the reviews on Tripadvisor people had left negative reviews in relation to the ticket booking system, business and accessibility issues for those with mobility problems. Similarly, the second ‘most controversial’ landmark was Blackpool Tower. People weren’t happy with the price, attraction and weather conditions affecting their view.

Most Complained about landmarks on Tripadvisor

