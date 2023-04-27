Totally Spies! is the next nostalgia hit heading your way as the show is being revived for a seventh series, and headed straight for Cartoon Network and streaming platform Max. French media company Banijay Kids & Family confirmed that Warner Bros Discovery acquired the rights to the seventh season of the French-Canadian animated series.

Banijay Kids & Family CEO and producer Benoît Di Sabatino said: "With strong female leads and an aesthetic that has inspired a generation, Totally Spies! is an iconic show with a hugely passionate global fanbase, eager to join the agents on their latest adventures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "The new series stays true to all the key elements that make the show so popular, but has been lovingly updated for a new audience, reflecting the modern challenges faced by both high-schoolers and spies alike!"

The show is a must watch for Charlie’s Angels fans as it’s pretty much an anime kids version, except their boss is very much an integral character they work with frequently, not a speaker phone.

Most Popular

The show centres around a trio of teenage girls Sam, Clover, and Alex as they try to balance high school in Beverly Hills as well as their jobs as secret agents for the World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP). The trio uses new gadgets in every episode to get them out of whatever situation warrants them during their missions.

So, when is Totally Spies! Returning to our screens? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Totally Spies season seven release date

The show is scheduled to drop on Cartoon Network and streaming platform Max in 2024. Though there is no official release date as of yet.

How to watch Totally Spies

If you just can’t wait for the new series then fear not, Prime Video has every series on Totally Spies! Including the movie on their streaming platform free to those subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first four seasons.

The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.