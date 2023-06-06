Interrailing is one of the most popular ways to experience Europe, and last over 600,000 Interrail tickets were sold. With the summer months approaching many will be looking to travel while the nicer weather hits Europe.

There are so many places across Europe that offer incredible culture from delicious food to historic architecture. It can be hard to narrow down which places you should go to on your travels.

With that in mind, the hybrid hospitality brand The Social Hub has analysed 40 of the best-rated cities in Europe to determine the top Interrailing hotspots for travellers. The study looks at factors such as the number of things to do in each city, how well-rated the top attractions are, how safe the city is, and the cost of coffee, meals out, and public transport.

Madrid is crowned the number one Interrailing hotspot in Europe, with over 200 activities to choose from. With 201 different things to do and 42 free walking tours, there is something for everyone in Spain’s capital. The city is also relatively affordable, with coffees averaging £1.68/ €1.93, the cost of a three-course meal for two around £39.72/ €45.68, and public transport costing £1.32/ €1.52 for a one-way ticket. Solo-travellers also need not worry as the city has a safety score of 72 out of 100.

So, what are the top cities in Europe you should go to while interrailing ? Here’s everything you need to know including their score out of ten from the study.

Europe’s Top 10 Cities for Interrailing

Here are the top 10 cities for interrailing and their final score out of ten from the study: