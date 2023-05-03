Tony Blackburn has shared with fans that he has been discharged from hospital. The BBC Radio 2 star spent three weeks there recovering from an illness, which forced him to temporarily pull out of his popular Saturday morning show The Sound of the ‘60s .

Taking to Twitter to update his 106,800 followers on his health, the 80-year-old said: "After three weeks in hospital I have just been discharged and am now at home to have some more treatment by having a daily injection for a few days from a hospital near me. Thanks to everyone at the Wellington Hospital in London , doctors and nurses, for looking after me.”

The former I’m A Celeb star also revealed he hopes to return to the airwaves soon, much to the delight of his fans. He added: "After my treatment and a rest I look forward to getting back @BBCRadio2 and @BBCLOCALRADIO to doing what I love doing.”

Tony has had to postpone a number of important dates including the Sounds of the ‘60s tour for the sake of his recovery. But the presenter was inundated with support last month after he revealed he had been struggling with a chest infection.

He tweeted at the time:“Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I’ve had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago. My Dr has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend.

