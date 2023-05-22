Dr Sara Kayat, who regularly appears on popular daytime TV show This Morning has announced she is pregnant.

Dr Kayat, who often featured alongside Phillip Schofield and former co-host Holly Willoughby to discuss health topics, took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Sharing an image of her three-year-old son Harris cradling her bump, she wrote: "And so, we grow.

“We are expecting a little pumpkin this October. When I fell pregnant with Harris, I announced it on insta with too little consideration. It had been an easy journey and I was in my own blissful world.

"The journey to baby two was a little different, and in truth at times I found myself resenting everyone else’s pregnancy announcements.

“So this time round, I’d like to be a little more mindful of others out there who are not where they want to be on their journeys to parenthood. I am obviously ecstatic about this announcement, yet I long to reach a loving hand out to anyone who is suffering.

"I’m sorry. It’s not fair," she continued. "I hope from the depths of my heart that you get what you want or find peace with what you have. So much love to everyone out there, but especially to those whose paths have been rockier and darker than expected."

Comments of congratulations quickly poured in for Dr Kayat, with Grammy nominated artist Melody Thornton saying: “Congratulations Sara! Harris is going to be the best older sibling. Two angels.”