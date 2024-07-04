These are the 20 most common acts of kindness

The buzz from doing a good deed lasts for four hours, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they typically carry out 223 selfless acts a year.

With opening doors for others, taking in packages for neighbours, and giving directions the most common.

Others include donating to charity, giving up a seat on public transport, and making a tradesperson a cup of tea.

Helping relatives with household chores, assisting people with heavy shopping, and picking up litter are go-to acts of kindness too.

Motivations for spreading kindness include wanting to make others feel ‘good’ (40 per cent) and wanting to feel content (34 per cent).

Making others feel good

Commissioned to mark the UK launch of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s premium small-batch tequila Teremana, the study found carrying out good deeds make 82 per cent of those polled feel ‘positive.’

As part of the launch of the product, the name of which translates to ‘Spirit of the Earth,’ a mural has been unveiled in Shoreditch, London.

Passers-by, including positivity-spreading duo, All On The Board, have written messages of happiness and gratitude directly on to the billboard-sized mural which has been named the ‘Mana Mural.’

Psychotherapist Emma Reed-Turrell said: “Positive social interactions are good for our mental health.

“When we share a positive experience with others, our brains release oxytocin which can promote empathy, trust and relationship-building.

“And the more we engage in these feel-good behaviours, the more oxytocin we get. It’s a virtuous circle.”

The study found 58 per cent believe such acts of kindness don’t have to be big gestures, with little ones often just as impactful.

It also emerged 46 per cent believe there’s “too much” negativity in the UK at the moment, with 54 per cent of the opinion ‘not enough’ people carry out good deeds.

Speaking ahead of the unveiling of the Mana Mural, which will be available to visit until the end of the day on Thursday July 4, Dwayne Johnson said: “The UK is a special place for me.”

“To now be able to ‘share the Mana’ with the UK is a privilege.”

Not enough people do good deeds

The study, which was carried out through OnePoll, revealed 61 per cent have had someone go ‘above and beyond’ for them.

As a result, 65 per cent felt grateful, 60 per cent felt appreciative, and 42 per cent felt loved.

Jonathan Dennys, spokesperson for Mast-Jägermeister UK, said: “Our research underscores the profound impact of simple acts of kindness.

"And the Mana Mural is our way of celebrating and amplifying these moments.

“We invite everyone to ‘Share the Mana’ by contributing messages of positivity and gratitude to the mural."

