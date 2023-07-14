The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches 2023: 50 best beaches in the UK - is your area on the list?
The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.
It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.
This comes as the Cerberus heatwave threatens new record temperatures for Europe. The scorching heat has seen weather alerts put in place across Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.
The best 50 beaches in the UK 2023
- Weymouth, Dorset
- Woolacombe, Devon
- Studland, Dorset
- Exmouth, Devon
- Porthcurno, Cornwall
- Porthminster, Cornwall
- Constantine Bay, Cornwall
- Grebe, Cornwall
- Beer, Devon
- Rhossili Bay, Gower, Swansea
- Barmouth, Gwynedd
- Broad Haven South, Pembrokeshire
- Caswell Bay, Swansea
- Llanbedrog, Gwynedd
- Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire
- Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Swansea
- Traeth Penllech, Gwynedd
- Bamburgh, Northumberland
- Dunstanburgh, Northumberland
- Cresswell, Northumberland
- Tynemouth Longsands , Northumberland
- Formby, Merseyside
- Whitby Sandsend, North Yorkshire
- Filey, North Yorkshire
- Ballycastle, Co Antrim
- Benone, Co Londonderry
- White Park Bay, Co Antrim
- Portrush East Strand, Co Antrim
- Portstewart, Co Londonderry
- Salmon Rock Beach, Co Antrim
- Murlough Beach, Co Down
- Findhorn, Moray
- Coldingham, Scottish Borders
- Wester Ross, Highland
- Rhu Point, Highland
- West Sands, St Andrews, Fife
- Sanna Bay, Highland
- Kilbride Bay, Argyll and Bute
- Holkham, Norfolk
- Brancaster, Norfolk
- Cromer, Norfolk
- Skegness, Lincolnshire
- Dunwich, Suffolk
- Felixstowe, Suffolk