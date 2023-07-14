News you can trust since 1925
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.

It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.

This comes as the Cerberus heatwave threatens new record temperatures for Europe. The scorching heat has seen weather alerts put in place across Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.

    The best 50 beaches in the UK 2023

    1. Weymouth, Dorset
    2. Woolacombe, Devon
    3. Studland, Dorset
    4. Exmouth, Devon
    5. Porthcurno, Cornwall
    6. Porthminster, Cornwall
    7. Constantine Bay, Cornwall
    8. Grebe, Cornwall
    9. Beer, Devon
    10. Rhossili Bay, Gower, Swansea
    11. Barmouth, Gwynedd
    12. Broad Haven South, Pembrokeshire
    13. Caswell Bay, Swansea
    14. Llanbedrog, Gwynedd
    15. Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire
    16. Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Swansea
    17. Traeth Penllech, Gwynedd
    18. Bamburgh, Northumberland
    19. Dunstanburgh, Northumberland
    20. Cresswell, Northumberland
    21. Tynemouth Longsands , Northumberland
    22. Formby, Merseyside
    23. Whitby Sandsend, North Yorkshire
    24. Filey, North Yorkshire
    25. Ballycastle, Co Antrim
    26. Benone, Co Londonderry
    27. White Park Bay, Co Antrim
    28. Portrush East Strand, Co Antrim
    29. Portstewart, Co Londonderry
    30. Salmon Rock Beach, Co Antrim
    31. Murlough Beach, Co Down
    32. Findhorn, Moray
    33. Coldingham, Scottish Borders
    34. Wester Ross, Highland
    35. Rhu Point, Highland
    36. West Sands, St Andrews, Fife
    37. Sanna Bay, Highland
    38. Kilbride Bay, Argyll and Bute
    39. Holkham, Norfolk
    40. Brancaster, Norfolk
    41. Cromer, Norfolk
    42. Skegness, Lincolnshire
    43. Dunwich, Suffolk
    44. Felixstowe, Suffolk

