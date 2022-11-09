Tesco customers have been warned that the supermarket giant is making major changes to its Clubcard scheme, resulting in customers getting less for their money. Clubcard points are worth more than three times their value when spent on ‘Delivery Saver’ at present, but from next week customers will instead only be able to redeem Tesco Clubcard points at face value.

At the moment, every 50p in Clubcard vouchers can be redeemed to get £1.50 off a delivery package when customers convert points to spend at a ‘Rewards Partner’. But Clubcard customers received an email last week warning them of the changes and stating they have until 10 am on November 14 to claim delivery codes before the new plans come into effect.

However, the supermarket plans to help customers make the most of their Christmas shop through a Christmas Savers Scheme. The scheme offers Clubcard users a bonus voucher of up to £12 when they save their Clubcard Vouchers towards their big Christmas shop. And from December 13 to 19, Tesco staff will also see their Clubcard discounts doubling to 20 per cent.

Tesco also introduced price freezes on over 1,000 of their everyday products to help customers tackle rising costs in the lead-up to Christmas.

Most Popular

Tesco is making changes to its Clubcard scheme next week