Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023. Tesco Mobile , which originally planned to discontinue the Roam Like at Home bundle in May, has now extended its availability until December.

As a result, customers will be able to use their mobile phone data, make calls, and send texts across dozens of countries without incurring any extra cost. However, customers will continue to be charged for data roaming outside of these countries or if they exceed their UK contractual limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While customers get to take advantage of the roaming-free calls throughout the year, MoneySavingExpert reported the company will begin charging new and recently joining pay-monthly customers to use their mobiles in Europe from next year, but you’ll still be able to use your included calls and texts for free.

Tesco Mobile , which uses O2’s network, was supposed to resume roaming fees in January this year, but the move was postponed until May. The changes have now been postponed for the second time, until next year.

Most Popular

Full list of 48 countries where roaming will be free

Austria

Azores

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland (Republic of)

Isle of Man

Jersey

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St. Martin

St. Barts

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad