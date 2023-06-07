News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Tesco making huge changes to bakery section in all stores - what you need to know

Tesco is set to make a number of changes to its bakery section in stores from this month - here’s all you need to know.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 7th Jun 2023, 20:11 BST- 1 min read

Tesco will update its bakery offering in stores this month in a bid to showcase a range of new product lines and re-vamp in-store layouts. The changes are part of Tesco’s plans to make the bakery section more modern and appealing to shoppers.

Tesco has said it will offer lower prices than at artisan bakeries and will include nutritional information on packaging. It will be launching new bread lines such as a Finest cheddar boule, Halkidiki and Kalamata olive batard and limited-edition rosemary and sea salt focaccia at £2.25 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New sweet bakery items include Finest Victoria sponge muffins and Sicilian lemon meringue pastries. Tesco lead bakery product development manager, Sarah Donovan, said: “Times are changing in the baking world, and we’re seeing the emergence of an adventurous new type of shopper who is eager to try more premium artisan varieties of bread and sweet treats.”

It is alleged that Kurt Makin had a large knife in TescoIt is alleged that Kurt Makin had a large knife in Tesco
It is alleged that Kurt Makin had a large knife in Tesco
Most Popular

    She added there has been a “major boom” for specialty bread such as focaccia and ciabatta, however, said, “we don’t believe that shoppers should have to pay high prices for artisan bakery items, which is why we’ve launched a new range of great-quality products baked daily in store”.

    Related topics:TescoBID