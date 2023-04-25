News you can trust since 1925
Tesco delivery: Supermarket making huge changes to online delivery service - all you need to know

Tesco is set to make huge changes to its online delivery service - here is all you need to know.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read

Tesco shoppers will soon notice a huge change in the supermarkets online delivery service. The supermarket chain is set to increase the minimum spend for its online shop and the subsequent charge if you go below the minimum amount.

Currently, online shoppers are charged £4 if the value of the home delivery is less than £40. However, Tesco is now increasing the minimum spend fee to £50 and the charge for falling below that to £5.

A Tesco spokesperson told The Mirror: “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years. For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop.”

The food items have been removed from the store shelvesThe food items have been removed from the store shelves
    When will changes take effect? 

    The changes for the minimum spend on a Tesco shop will take effect from next week, May 2.

