The UK’s beloved Cadbury’s is known for its flavourful inventions but the popular chocolate company has also removed many popular snacks from the shelves.

After over 100 years of producing the nation’s favourite chocolate, the Bourneville-based company continues to attract new customers across the globe. On Thursday (Oct 13), fans were delighted when Cadbury announced the flavour of their two Mystery Bars as Rhubarb & Custard and Blue Raspberry Slushie.

However, every so often Cadbury decides to remove one of their products from the shelves - chocoholics across the UK will be familiar with a few of the fallen victims.

Ten Cadbury treats no longer available to buy in UK

Here’s a round-up of all of the Cadbury chocolate treats no longer available to buy in UK stores.

1. Cadbury’s Snow Flake

With a smooth milk chocolate finish on the outside and a soft, crumbly white chocolate centre. The Cadbury Snow Flake was designed in 2000 and was discontinued in 2008. The bar was a worthy alternative to the Twirl and one that chocoholics would swear by.

The Cadbury Snow Flake is available to buy in Australia.

2. Dream Bar

Still manufactured in Australia and South Africa, the Dream Bar may be one of the more recognised snacks on the list. The Dream Bar is Cadbury’s take on the Nestle’s Milkybar… except Cadbury uses real cocoa butter.

In 2019, Cadbury re-launched the range under new name Cadbury White.

3. Cadbury Snaps

Launched in 2004 and discontinued in 2010, these Pringle-shaped chocolate thins came in a variety of flavours including orange, hazelnut and mint. The concave crisps were a favourite snack for many during the 00s.

There have since been petitions to get the snack back on the shelf.

4. Wispa Mint

While the temporarily discontinued Wispa bar was brought back by an internet campaign, the Wispa Mint wasn’t as popular and was shelved in 2003. However, the retro snack is generally considered one of the more popular Cadbury items that have been discontinued, with many people asking for the minty bar to be re-launched.

5. Cadbury Nuts about Caramel

Nuts about Caramel - which sponsored Coronation Street in 1998 - was discontinued after just four years.

6. Time Out Bar

Cadbury’s replaced Time Out bars with Wafer Time Out bars in 2016. was introduced in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 1992, followed by Australia and New Zealand in 1995. Mainly sold in pairs, it consists of a ripple of milk chocolate between two wafers, smothered in Dairy Milk milk chocolate. The bar was originally sold under the slogan "the wafer break with a layer of Flake". Since 2016 it has been re-branded as a single-bar version called Time Out Wafer.

7. Cadbury Marble

Cadbury Marble also sponsored Corrie for a while. The bar contained Dairy Milk milk chocolate and dream white chocolate blend with hazelnut praline centre

8. Cadbury Fuse

Fuse was Cadbury’s fastest selling new chocolate bar since the launch of Cadbury ‘Wispa’ in 1983 and contained peanuts, raisins, crisp cereal and fudge pieces

9. Aztec Bar

The Aztec was produced in 1967. It was made of nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate and was sold in a deep purple wrapper. The Aztec was created by Cadbury’s to compete with the Mars Bar, but it was discontinued in 1978.

Produced in 1967, the Aztec Bar combined nougat and caramel, and was covered with milk chocolate. It was made to compete with the Mars Bar but only lasted a little over a decade.

10. Cadbury’s Spira

In top place we have a Cadbury's Spira. Shane Norburn said: "Because you could drink a Yazoo milkshake through them!"