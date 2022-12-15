Henry Cavill will not be returning to his iconic role as Superman for James Gunn’s new movie. While it is unclear whether Cavill will ever play Superman again, it is clear that he will not be appearing in DC Studio’s new film project.

The movie will look to take Superman in a new direction and will reportedly focus on his time as Clark Kent. The news may come as a surprise to some, as Cavill recently announced he would be reprising the role in the future.

Cavill first played Superman back in 2013’s Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder. He has appeared as Superman in four films since this - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and an uncredited cameo appearance in Black Adam.

Cavill, 39, has starred in a plethora of other films and TV shows outside of Superman. He has also played a role in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Witcher and Mission Impossible.

Cavill said in a post on Instagram: “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you, onwards and upwards.”

In a post on Twitter, James Gunn, the new co-chairman of DC Studios, spoke on the new film: “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman.

