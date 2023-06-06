Summer Game Fest 2023 is almost here, kicking off the start of a packed June full of different gaming showcases. The event is partnered with big gaming companies including PlayStation and Xbox , as well as indie developers and will be full of news and announcements for the next year of gaming.

Summer Game Fest was launched in 2020 as an online event after gaming conferences were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will return following the cancellation of E3, where big name companies pulled out of the events, choosing to produce their own showcase announcements.

The game fest will see big announcements and events, including the Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft Forward and Capcom Showcase all happening this week. The event will also hold livestreams like Wholesome Direct and Day of the Devs which will focus on smaller companies and indie developers.

Here’s the current schedule for Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule and timings

Summer Game Fest kicks off on Thursday June 8, although a Guerrilla Collective Showcase will take place on June 7 and is included in the event. Here’s the full schedule and timings (BST) for each of the events.

What publishers are involved in Summer Game Fest 2023

Over 40 publishers are involved in Summer Game Fest 2023, including: