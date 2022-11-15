Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full swing, once again bringing the glitz and glamour to our Saturday nights as the dancers look to rock Blackpool. Last week saw the contestants bring some stunning performances to the ballroom.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola found themselves at the top of the leaderboard after wowing judges with their Samba. Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal closely followed with their Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema as they continue to impress.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Tony Adams and Katya Jones who found themselves bottom of the leaderboard after their Jive to Land of 1000 Dances received a score of 24. The pair were supposed to go up against Tyler and Dianne Buswell in the dance-off but Adams withdrew from the competition after sustaining an injury on Saturday night

Announcing the news, Tess Daly told the audience: "Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

"This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool."

This week the eight remaining couples will return to the ballroom with some spectacular performances expected from the Quickstep to the American Smooth. What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show?

Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, November 19.

What are the dances and songs for Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool week?

The remaining 8 couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:

Ellie T & Johannes: American Smooth to You’re My World by Cilla Black

Fleur & Vito: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Helen & Gorka: Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Kym & Graziano: Paso Doble to Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Molly & Carlos: Jive to Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow

Hamza & Jowita: American Smooth to (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Tyler & Dianne: Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band

Will & Nancy: Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman

