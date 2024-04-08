Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows huge waves battering the Cornish coast - and a car taking the brunt of the water. The dramatic clip was taken as Storm Kathleen brought heavy wind and rain to the coastal town of Porthleven.

The footage - captured by Jo Shreeve - shows the moment a blue car gets soaked by a huge wave, as the sea crashed against the harbour walls at around 4pm on Saturday. The south west counties faced winds between 50 and 70mph and 119 flood alerts were in place across the UK over the weekend.

When will the stormy weather ease?

