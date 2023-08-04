Steam Wholesome Games Sale: Cosy game discounts including Lake and Unpacking
Steam are offerings some great savings on cosy games including the much-loved Lake and Unpacking
Steam is hosting a Wholesome Games Sale which has seen some great discounts on some much-loved indie games. The sale runs until August 7 and gives players the opportunity to pick up many cosy games.
Games are discounted up to 90% with some big fan favourites being included, such as Lake and Unpacking. Over 200 games have been discounted, meaning there is something in there for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s just a handful of some of the great cosy games in the Wholesome Games Sale:
What’s in the Steam Wholesome Games Sale
- Overcooked 2 - £4.99 (75% off)
- Bunhouse - £10.84 (30% off)
- Hokko Life - £5.43 (66% off)
- Unpacking - £9.29 (40% off)
- Wandersong - £5.09 (66% off)
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs - £2.32 (75% off)
- Phogs - £13.49 (40% off)
- Moonglow Bay - £7.99 (60% off)
- Pupperazzi - £10.84 (30% off)
- KeyWe - £9.99 (50% off)
- Slime Rancher - £3.74 (75% off)
- Alchemy Story - £3.74 (75% off)
- FixFox - £4.55 (60% off)
- Potion Craft - £7.40 (35% off)
- Mail Time - £13.40 (20% off)
- The Gardens Between - £3.19 (80% off)
- Planet Zoo - £10.49 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - £7.74 (50% off)
- Calico - £6.50 (30% off)
- Tinykin - £11.54 (45% off)
- A Short Hike - £3.18 (45% off)
- Assemble with Care - £2.89 (50% off)
- Garden Story - £6.19 (60% off)
- Bee Simulator - £4.24 (75% off)