Starbucks reveals when the Pumpkin Spice Latte will go on sale and there’s not long to wait

It won’t be long before temperatures drop and autumn leaves start spiralling, tinted in an amber hue, and you may start yearning for a seasonal drink to warm you up. Starbucks has got you covered with the return of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks has revealed that it will be kicking off Pumpkin Spice Latte season on September 1.

Not only that, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is coming to UK stores for the first time ever, following huge success in the US.

The new drink is infused with flavours of vanilla and topped with silky pumpkin cream foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

Fans have taken to Twitter to show their excitement with one user tweeting, “Is it the 1st yet bc i want a starbucks pumpkin spiced latte?”

A second user added: “wake me up when pumpkin spiced latte’s are back!!!”

The spiced drink will cost £3.65 (Tall) and is made using a combination of Starbucks Espresso Roast, pumpkin spice flavoured sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices – cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

Just Cluysenaer, Food and Beverage Director, leading Starbucks beverage development and innovation, said:

“Each year, our customers eagerly anticipate the return of the PSL, knowing that it officially marks the change in season.”