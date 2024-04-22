Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who was St George?

St George is the patron saint of England and Georgia. He was born in the third century in Cappadocia, Turkey and became a high-ranking soldier in the Roman army.

Why is St George the patron saint of England?

St George grew in popularity in England during the time of the crusades as he symbolised Christian chivalry. Although he never visited England, his story of self-sacrifice and virtue spread, making him popular with English kings and knights of the time. He was officially chosen as the patron saint of England in 1350 by King Edward III.

Did St George defeat the dragon?