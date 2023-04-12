News you can trust since 1925
Soccer Aid 2023 - when will it be shown on TV, how to get tickets to the game and which celebrities are taking part

The Soccer Aid match is taking place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford staduim on June 11, 2023

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

In less than two months, a batch of celebrities will join forces on a football field to raise huge amounts of money for Soccer Aid. Founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, the highly anticipated charity event aims to raise money for Unicef.

The friendly head-to-head match - set to be broadcast on ITV on June 11 - sees football legends and entertainment icons split in two teams, with England taking on the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The well-known faces will be cheered on by passionate fans at Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

In last year’s match, England lost out to World XI on penalties at the London stadium. An estimated £15 million was raised for the worthy cause.

To become part of the crowd at the game, members of the public will need to book tickets through the socceraid.org.uk. Tickets are currently on sale, with prices starting from just £10 for children and £20 for adults.

    This year, a number of celebrities are donning their football gear including Lioness star and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, who is back on the pitch.

    The full line-up of Soccer Aid celebrities:

    TV presenter Paddy McGuiness

    Singer Tom Grennan

    Olympian Mo Farah

    Comedian Alex Brooker

    Former footballer Gary Neville

    Comedian Lee Mack

    Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett

    Olympain Usain Bolt

    Line of Duty star Vicky McClure

    Football manager Emma Hayes

    DJ Joel Corry

    English coach Jack Wilshere

    Rapper Bugzy Malone

    Journalist Karen Carney

    Former professional footballer Gary Cahill

