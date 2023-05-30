News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Breaking

Sky broadband down: Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky internet down across UK - list of locations

Sky customers have been left frustrated as the internet service appears to be down

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 30th May 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 07:36 BST

Hundreds of Sky broadband customers across the UK have reported an outage with the internet service this morning (May 30). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 6.30am.

The Downdetector website shows around 600 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports that 91 per cent of people are having problems with the internet service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People have taken to Twitter to discuss how they can not access Sky broadband at the moment.

One person tweeted: “Sky broadband down in the Bedhampton area, still have a dish so I can watch TV whilst I wait for them to fix the issue, glad I don’t have sky stream. Lets see how long it takes then to resolve the problem” Another said: “Anybody having trouble launching Netflix on Sky broadband” and a third added: “Is there a problem with Sky broadband. My router is on and shows three lights.”

Most Popular
    Consumer group Which? has issued a warning about the most convincing scams it has seen so far in 2023.Consumer group Which? has issued a warning about the most convincing scams it has seen so far in 2023.
    Consumer group Which? has issued a warning about the most convincing scams it has seen so far in 2023.

    Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Sky is having problems since 7:05 AM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/sky/ RT if you’re also having problems #Skydown

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sky down- list of locations affected

    According to Downdetector these locations have recieved the most reported outages.

    • London
    • Croydon
    • Leyland
    • Easeborn
    • Bristol
    • Edinburgh
    • Bridford
    • Birmingham
    • Leeds

    Related topics:BirminghamLeedsinternetSkyPeopleLondonLeylandBristolEdinburgh