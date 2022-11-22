The festive season is just around the corner, and one of the most iconic aspects of Christmas is the donning of a Christmas jumper. Whether funny, cheesy or any other vibe - the jumper can top off that Christmas look.

A key day in the Christmas jumper wearing calendar is Christmas Jumper Day, which continues to grow every year. The day combines the fun of wearing a Christmas jumper with the importance of raising money for a charitable cause.

Christmas Jumper Day is organised by charity Save The Children. It is the chance for schools and workplaces to come together, don their favourite festive knitwear and collect money for the charity. The money raised is then used to support the work of Save the Children, helping to support children around the world.

Christmas Jumper Day usually falls on a Friday, but in 2022 the day is Thursday December 8. The charity does however say that if you can’t mark this day, Friday will be fine too.

Since 2012, millions of people have put on their jazziest jumpers for one day in December, donated £2 to Save the Children, and helped make the world better for children in the UK and around the world. The 2022 day will be the 11th international Christmas Jumper Day.

In 2022, each donation to Christmas Jumper Day will mean twice as much. This is because the UK government has promised to give the same amount as you give. Every time you give £2 to Save the Children, they will also donate £2.

