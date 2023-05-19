Sainsbury’s has launched its first-of-a-kind BBQ space to allow Brits living in flats and apartments to host a barbecue even if they do not have a garden this summer. The BBQ stations will be free to book and guests will even be provided with a free barbecue hamper full of summer products from Sainsbury’s new seasonal range.

The new concept has been created after research found nearly 15 million Brits do not have the space to host an outdoor get-together. And with temperatures set to soar this season, the garden will give Brits the chance to spend quality time with friends or family and provide a safe and enjoyable way to bring the Great British BBQ back.

Guests will be welcomed with a smokin’ Sainsbury’s summer food hamper and a hot Weber Spirit gas barbecue that’s ready to go - all without a price tag. Igniting taste buds, the delicious menu includes a host of summer products from Sainsbury’s new seasonal range.

Claire Hughes, director of product and innovation at Sainsbury’s said: “Summer is a time for celebration and getting together with friends and family to enjoy delicious food. But for those who don’t have access to outside space at home, that doesn’t mean they should miss out.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Sainsbury’s Book-a-BBQ Garden, keeping food at the heart of it, as we make it our mission to ensure even those without their own outdoor area can still enjoy the season’s smoky, BBQ flavours.”

With all tools also supplied by barbecue experts Weber, groups of up to six will have the chance to cook like a pro on the ultimate barbecues, alongside expert advice from Weber’s Grill Masters who will be there on the day. Guests will be allocated a 90-minute slot to get their grill on and the garden will be open from noon until 8pm - perfect for a lunchtime or evening meal.

Sainsbury’s is giving customers who do not have a garden to host a BBQ this year with their new garden area for free

When booking, the host can pick from three mouth-watering bundles worth at least £50 such as Taste the Difference Signature Beef Rib & Brisket Burgers and irresistible plant-based alternatives such as the Taste the Difference Middle Eastern-Style Koftas. Or transport your guests to Mediterranean heat with Taste the Difference Summer Edition Greek Inspired Whipped Feta Salad and Patatas Bravas Potato Salad which will also be included as part of the offering.

And the feast doesn’t stop there, with a selection of delicious summery desserts and mouth-watering mocktails the free bundles are filled with everything needed to create a sizzling feast. The garden opens as it’s revealed that Londoners in particular are missing out when it comes to BBQs this year, with nearly a third (32%) not having the space at home to host a BBQ, even though 36% wish they did. As a result, a quarter (26%) of those in the capital feel like they’re missing out on summer essentials.

Where is Sainsbury’s BBQ garden

The garden will be open on London’s southbank. The address is Riverside Slice, South Bank, London, SE1 9PP

A CGI image of Sainsbury’s new BBQ area

When is it open

Thursday June 1 – Saturday June 3

Opening Times: 12:00 – 20:00

How to book a slot