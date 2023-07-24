S Club are looking to release their first single in 20 years, as they pay tribute to their late bandmate Paul Cattermole. The singer died of natural causes in April at the age of 46.

Bandmates Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh have recorded a music video, where they are seen remembering the late singer. The song has been written by the same team that wrote the majority of the band’s number one songs, according to The Sun.

Back in May, S Club said they still planned to go ahead with their UK tour later this year. It has recently been confirmed that remaining member Hannah Spearritt, who had previously dated Cattermole in the early days of the band, said she would be pulling out of the band’s tour.

A source told The Sun that the new single “sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes. It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all.”

In February, the band announced that they were reuniting for a tour to mark S Club’s 25th anniversary. S Club 7 were one of the biggest pop groups in the UK in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with hits such as Don’t Stop Movin’, Reach and Bring It All Back.

