The Royal Mail has issued a warning as some areas are being affected by postal delays due to the severe weather. The Royal Mail put out a warning on its website to explain which postcodes are being affected.

The Royal Mail website said: “Following the recent amber weather warning, customers in areas affected by snow and ice may experience some disruption to delivery and collection services. The majority of services are running as usual, but whilst we work to recover service there may be some disruption in the following areas of the country.”

The areas affected include parts of the Midlands, North East and North West England, North Wales and Scotland postcode areas. The Royal Mail has apologised for the inconvenience on its website.

The Royal Mail website also says some local post offices are experiencing delays due to ‘high levels of sickness absence, resourcing, or other local factors.’ They are rotating deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

Local post offices experiencing delays due to staff shortages

Beaworthy SPDO (EX21)

Brae SUDO (ZE2)

Chulmleigh SPDO (EX18)

Faringdon DO (SN7)

Farnham DO (GU9 and GU10)

Lerwick DO (ZE1, ZE2)

Portishead DO (BS20)

Rayleigh DO (SS6)

Sandhurst DO (GU46 and GU47)

Postcodes affected by weather delays