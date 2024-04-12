Road rage driver jumps out of car and confronts motorist in dashcam footage

Avon and Somerset Police said: “Thanks to dashcam footage submitted by a member of the public we were able to achieve a positive outcome."
By Jessica Martin
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dashcam footage shows the moment a road rage driver speeds through streets near houses before angrily jumping from his car and confronting another motorist.

In the footage, from Avon and Somerset Police, the driver overtakes the car in front of him, before stopping at a junction. The driver speeds down the road, weaving from left to right. He then pulls over at the side of the road, gets out of the car and gestures furiously at the driver behind him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has been fined and given nine points on his licence after driving erratically and attempting to stop his car and confront another driver. His arrest is part of Operation Snap, a drive across England and Wales to make it easier for drivers to submit dashcam footage to police.

Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit said: "A man was convicted of careless driving at Bath Magistrates’ Court. His behaviour resulted in a £440 fine and nine points on his licence.”

Related topics:Drivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.