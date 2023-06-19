Final Fantasy 16 is set to release this week with eager fans ready to pick up the next game in the franchise. Developers Square Enix have given gamers a sneak peek as to what to expect after releasing a demo of the upcoming game last week.

The PS5-exclusive will remain on the Sony console until at least the end of the year, with rumours circulating of a PC version, although these have been squashed for 2023. The launch will disappoint many fans who are still playing on the last generation console, with Final Fantasy 16 not being released for the PS4.

Pre-ordering the action RPG game can give players a couple of additional bonuses, including a bonus weapon called Braveheart and Cait Sith Charm, a bonus accessory. The game currently has three editions available to pre-order, including the Standard Edition which includes the game and pre-order bonuses.

The Deluxe Edition comes with the game and pre-order bonuses, as well as a Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook Case and Cloth World Map of Valisthea. Die-hard Final Fantasy fans can also get their hands on the Collector’s Edition which has the game and pre-order bonuses, as well as A Premium Statue of Phoenix vs Ifrit, Metal Eikon Pin Collection, Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook Case, Cloth World Map of Valisthea, Blood Sword bonus weapon, Scholar’s Spectacles bonus accessory, Digital Mini Artbook and Digital Mini Soundtrack.

When is Final Fantasy 16 released?

Final Fantasy 16 is set to release on Thursday, June 22, 2023 as a PS5 exclusive.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 16

Pre-ordering Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix will get players exclusive bonus content on top of the pre-order bonuses. Fans will get The Realms of Valisthea Wall Banners, if they order from the Square Enix store .

