An image hosting site used by Reddit’s community to publish adult and explicit content will soon ban nudity or sexually explicit content. The online image-sharing platform Imgur has updated its terms of service to stop users from uploading new adult content as well as focussing on removing pornography, nudity and sexually explicit content from years before.

According to the post on Imgur, the rules will change on May 15. In the website’s terms of service sections, the update says “You will need to download/save any images that you wish to save if they no longer adhere to these Terms. Most notably, this would include explicit/pornographic content.”

The company added that it will remove adult content from the site using automated tools as well as human moderators.

“However, we will need to employ automated detection software to assist in identifying explicit content,” Imgur said. We are aware of the limitations and issues with using automated detection means exclusively, so we will continue to use human moderators alongside automated detection.”

Imgur is best known as the site where many Reddit users host images. In the updated terms the post says ‘Please have tons of fun! That’s what Imgur is all about.” Meanwhile, the site is flooded with memes, animal pictures and cartoons. But is also used to host images for many of Reddit’s adult communities.

The rule change brings Imgur’s Terms of Service in line with its “Community Guidelines.” In 2019, Imgur stopped supporting age-gated adult content, and made it “hidden,” but did not remove any adult content or prevent people from posting it. However, now Imgur has listed in detail what needs to be removed, and what is no longer allowed to be posted.

Imgur is making a change to its rules and regulations so users can no longer post explicit content

Imgur explicit content - what’s not allowed

The website explains Imgur welcomes a diverse audience but it does not want to create a ‘bad experience’ for someone that might stumble across explicit images so some ‘lascivious or sexualized posts are not allowed.’ It also states any content found to be sexualising and exploiting minors will be removed and, if necessary, reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

This may include content containing:

the gratuitous or explicit display of breasts, butts, and sexual organs intended to stimulate erotic feelings

full or partial nudity

any depiction of sexual activity, explicit or implied (drawings, print, animated, human, or otherwise)

any image was taken of or from someone without their knowledge or consent for sexualisation

solicitation (the uninvited act of directly requesting sexual content from another person, or selling/offering explicit content and/or adult services)

Content that might be taken down

see-through clothing

exposed or clearly defined genitalia

some images of female nipples/areolas,

Gratuitous poses

butts in thongs or partially exposed buttocks

close-ups, upskirts, strip teases

cam shows and private photos from a social media page

Sexually explicit comments that don’t include images may also be removed.

However, Imgur said artistic, scientific or educational nude images shared with educational context may be okay.

