Red Arrows: Where to see the Red Arrows this week as they perform at Goodwood Festival of Speed
The iconic Red Arrows display team are set to perform at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week - here’s everything you need to know
The Red Arrows are set for a busy weekend of performances including two displays at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The iconic RAF display team have performances all weekend as the Red Arrows summer display calendar begins to ramp up.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off this weekend with a celebration of all things motorsport. The event will play host to some iconic Formula 1 drivers including recently retired Sebastian Vettel.
Off the back of the British Grand Prix, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari and Williams will all be in attendance at this year’s event with several teams running their cars on the track over the weekend.
Goodwood Festival of Speed begins on Thursday, July 13 and will run through to Sunday, with four action packed days. The Red Arrows will also be in attendance at the event with performances across multiple days of the event.
The Royal Air Force’s iconic display team is a fan favourite and will also host a Q+A event about the aircraft. Here’s everything you need to know about where to see the Red Arrows this week:
Red Arrows Thursday 13 route
- Farnborough - 11.22am
- Elstead - 11.24am
- East Tisted - 11.26am
- Havant - 11.28am
- Funtington - 11.29am
- Goodwood Festival of Speed display - 11.30am
- North Stoke - 11.31am
- Oversea - 12.06pm
- East Wittering - 12.09pm
- Chichester - 12.10pm
- Northchapel - 12.12pm
- Farnborough - 12.15pm
Red Arrows Friday 14 route
- Farnborough - 11.06am
- Elstead - 11.07am
- East Tisted - 11.08am
- Havant - 11.10am
- Funtington - 11.11am
- Goodwood Festival of Speed display - 11.12am
- North Stoke - 11.13am
- Oversea - 11.48am
- East Wittering - 11.51am
- Flypast at Chichester - 11.52am
- Northchapel - 11.54am
- Farnborough - 11.57am
The Red Arrows will perform a second display on Friday 14, the route is as follows: