Police are searching for three men in connection with a break-in at the home of England footballer Raheem Sterling. The trio are being sought for questioning over 33 burglaries throughout Surrey, Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire.

Det Insp James Ansell, from Surrey Police, told the BBC, detectives are trying to establish the current whereabouts of Albanian nationals Alfred Isufi, 48, Gerard Kalaja, 22, and Henri Osmani, 44.

Mr Ansell said: “Investigating burglary dwellings is a priority for Surrey Police and we will be relentless in pursing these offenders.”

Items totalling an estimated £1million are believed to have been taken in the incidents - including from the home of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home last year.

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 during the World Cup in Qatar. Sterling travelled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the incident reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4.

Police are searching for three men over a break-in at the home of England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a trial date was set for a 23-year-old man who was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with the break-in Sterling’s home. Emiliano Krosi, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, appeared at Guildford Crown Court to face 33 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.