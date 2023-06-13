News you can trust since 1925
Radio 2 in the Park: Tears for Fears & Kylie Minogue confirmed as headliners - full line-up, dates, tickets

Radio 2 in the Park is back and set to host its biggest live event outside of London

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

Radio 2 in the Park has announced that Tears for Fears and Kyle Minogue are headlining two days of incredible live music. The music festival is coming to Victoria Park in Leicester on September 16 and 17, as revealed this morning on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

After being cancelled last year due to the death of Elizabeth II, Radio 2 in the Park is back and is set to their biggest live event outside London. For the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station’s favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Radio 2 in the Park including a look at the full line-up and how to get tickets.

Radio 2 in the Park 2023 full lineup 

    Saturday September 16

    • Tears for Fears
    • Bananarama
    • Texas
    • James Blunt with his only UK festival appearance this year.
    • Deacon Blue
    • Beverley Knight
    • Busted
    • Soft Cell

    Sunday September 17

    Kylie Minogue - Credit: GettyKylie Minogue - Credit: Getty
    • Kylie Minogue
    • Pretenders
    • Shalamar
    • Rick Astley
    • Jessie Ware
    • Lemar
    • Sam Ryder
    • Simply Red 

    Radio 2 in the Park 2023 tickets 

    Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park, which are allocated at 35,000 for each day - go on sale on Wednesday June 14 from 8.15am. You can purchase tickets via the BBC website.

