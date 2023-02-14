Camilla, the Queen Consort is to wear the crown of Queen Mary at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The crown has been removed from display at The Tower of London for moderation work ahead of the ceremony.

The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. Some minor changes and additions will be undertaken by the Crown Jeweller, in keeping with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion, and reflects the Consort’s individual style.

These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.

Queen Mary’s Crown is more than 100 years old having been made by Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation and was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. The design was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s Crown of 1902.

Like Queen Alexandra’s Crown, it can be worn without the arches in the form of a regal circlet, which Queen Mary wore for the Coronation of her son, King George VI, in 1937.

This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been re-used since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena’s crown.

Queen Mary wearing the crown which will be used during the coronation in May (Photo: Royal Family)