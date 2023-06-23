Prime Energy drink , from online creators Logan Paul and KSI, will hit supermarket set to stock an exclusive new flavour. The energy drink is well known for going viral online due to its popularity, regularly selling out and being sold at inflated prices.

It is understood that Tesco will be selling Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Ice Pop, and Lemon & Lime flavours at £2.50 per bottle, as well as an exclusive deal to sell the brand’s latest flavour: Strawberry Watermelon. To avoid the drink selling out, Tesco will also be implementing a three-limit bottle limit per customer.

Tom Bastable, founder of Prime Tracker , which tracks listings of the drink, said: “Strawberry Watermelon is easily the best flavour to date, so no idea how long the exclusivity will last for. Sainsbury’s launched the KSI bottles exclusively and that lasted around a month, so that might be a good indicator.”

Prime launched in 2022, with fans queuing outside supermarkets for hours with the hope of getting their hands on the drink.