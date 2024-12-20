Poll reveals films fans can't wait to watch in 2025 - and top films of 2024

The most anticipated films of 2025 are all blockbuster franchises - topped by Mission: Impossible, Jurassic World, and Avatar.

Research among 2,000 adults found tried-and-tested titles are the most popular, led by Tom Cruise in the 'The Final Reckoning' of the spy franchise.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' - the fourth in the rebooted prehistoric saga - came second in the poll, followed by the third Avatar flick 'Fire and Ash'.

Other much anticipated blockbusters include 28 Years Later and Fast and Furious 11.

Jake Ashton, Entertainment betting expert at OLBG, who commissioned the research, said: "There's been some great movies out in 2024, but film fans already can't wait for next year’s blockbusters.

“According to the latest figures, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the early favourite to smash the $1bn (£974k) mark at the box office.

“The previous two films in the franchise both went above and beyond, hitting the $2bn mark (£1.58m) – making them some of the highest-grossing films of all time.

“Another film which could hit $1bn is Jurassic World Rebirth, with the last three Jurassic Park films hitting that mark, along with the 1993 original.

“There’s a pattern emerging that those films with prior success, it’s a good indicator that people will tune in.

“Hopefully they don’t go the same way as Joker: Folie a Deux, which received scathing reviews from critics.”

The poll also revealed the most popular movies of 2024 with Deadpool and Wolverine voted number one.

The Paul Mescal-starring Gladiator II came second, while Despicable Me 4 came third and Wicked fourth.

It also emerged one in five adults visit the cinema every few months, with 15 per cent going once a month.

But that could increase next year, as one in five plan to visit the big screen more often than they currently do, with only one in 10 expecting to reduce their visits.

Cinemas should take note, as the maximum amount people are willing to fork out is £10.98 per ticket.

Affordable ticket prices (63 per cent), comfortable seating (56 per cent), along with good location and parking (45 per cent) are also important to movie fans when choosing where to watch movies.

The main reasons those polled go to the cinema are for entertainment purposes (64 per cent), to watch new releases (38 per cent), and as a social activity (32 per cent).

Partners (56 per cent) are the people we most commonly go to the cinema with, ahead of friends (16 per cent) and going alone (10 per cent).

While action (45 per cent), thrillers (38 per cent), and comedy (36 per cent) are the most popular film genres, according to the research carried out through OnePoll.

Ashton added: “Turning our attention back to this year, Inside Out 2 is now odds-on to be the highest grossing movie of 2024, with bookmakers giving it a 98 per cent probability of taking the crown.

“Looking ahead to next year, movie lovers are in for a treat, with some of the most popular franchises releasing their latest instalments.

“Let's see what the UK public had to say - sometimes it’s the films we least expect which provide us with the most entertainment”.

Top 20 films Brits want to watch in 2025:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Jurassic World: Rebirth Avatar: Fire and Ash Captain America: Brave New World 28 Years Later Superman: Legacy Fast & Furious 11 The Fantastic Four The Naked Gun Snow White The Exorcist: Deceiver How to Train Your Dragon The Bad Guys 2 Atlantis Freakier Friday Saw XI M3GAN 2.0 Thunderbolts Lilo & Stitch Minecraft